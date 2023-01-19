Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack for this year’s Bafta film awards with 14 nominations.

The picture, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár have also been nominated for best film.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.