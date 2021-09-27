After months of rumors, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have finally confirmed that Bayonetta 3 will release in 2022.

The game has been in development for several years, although the developer has been unusually quiet about progress in recent times.

This had led to some speculation that the title would be delayed or even cancelled.

But during the recent Nintendo Direct stream, Bayonetta 3 director Yusuke Miyata thanked fans for their patience and revealed it would launch at some point next year for the Nintendo Switch.