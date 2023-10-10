Big Brother contestants make history as they address pronouns in show first

Big Brother contestants shared a touching moment and made show history when they gathered to state what their pronouns are and how they would like to be addressed.

The moment occurred just after 18-year-old contestant Hallie revealed she was transgender to her housemates.

After Hallie’s speech, contestant Olivia said: “On that subject can we just double-check pronouns so no one gets offended.”

Everyone in the house then said how they would like to be addressed.

Glyn Wise, who appeared on Big Brother in 2006, praised the moment on X, formerly Twitter. He said: “Something we never did in 2006. But good that people can be themselves nowadays.”