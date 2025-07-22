Billy Joel has revealed the details of his rare brain disorder in his first interview since his diagnosis was announced.

The 76-year-old musician has Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), which is a build-up of fluid in the brain. The excess fluid puts pressure on the brain, which can result in damage.

It can affect mobility; Joel told Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast that his "balance sucks" following his diagnosis, which forced him to cancel all upcoming performances and tour dates.

"They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling," he added.