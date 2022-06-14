Blue Ivy appears to pull away from dad Jay-Z’s hug at NBA game

It seems that even a daughter of music industry superstars can get embarrassed by her parents.

Blue Ivy was watching the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night (13 June) when her father Jay-Z put his arm round her after being introduced on the jumbotron.

In true 10-year-old fashion, Blue Ivy appeared to try and pull the rapper's arm away and smiled before her father kissed her on the cheek.

