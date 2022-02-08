Mo Gilligan has said he is “extremely excited” to host the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, adding that he is looking forward to seeing Adele perform in the flesh.

“It’s an amazing occasion and I’m a big fan of music so it’s nice to be hosting something I love,” the comedian said, revealing that he is a little nervous ahead of the big night.

Gilligan picked Adele as the most exciting performer of the evening, suggesting that he can’t wait to “have a boogey” to the music on-stage.

