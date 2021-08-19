Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is hopeful the pop icon will perform again.

“Absolutely man,” he replied when asked by TMZ if the “Princess of Pop” will be back on stage one day.

His answer came after Spears’ admitted in June that she wasn't sure if fans would see her live in the future.

Lawyers had also claimed that she would not perform while her father was her conservator.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears agreed to step down from that role, in what was declared as a "major victory for Britney and another step toward justice".