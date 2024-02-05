Celine Dion earned a standing ovation at the Grammy Awards for presenting the album of the year, amid her battle with the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

The 55-year-old was helped on stage on Sunday night (4 February) to present the award, 27 years after Diana Ross and Sting presented the prize to her, she said.

Taylor Swift was among those on their feet as she entered wearing a white dress and a burnt orange jacket.

“Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said.

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”