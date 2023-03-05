Chris Rock unloads on Meghan Markle and royal family over ‘racism claims’

Chris Rock has called out Meghan Markle for accusing the royal family of being “racist”.

During his Netflix stand-up special, Selective Outrage, the comedian ripped into an interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Oprah Winfrey in April 2021.

“Like who is this girl, Meghan Markle?” Rock said, before groaning.

“Seems like a nice lady - just complaining.”

He went on to suggest that Meghan was just dealing with some “in-law s***”.

