Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with new host Stephen Mulhern.

ITV has announced it is reviving the iconic game show, which was axed by Channel 4 in 2016 after an 11-year run.

“Deal or No Deal is coming back! I’m beyond excited to be hosting this show,” Mulhern wrote on social media, teasing that the show will return later in 2023.

“It has always been an absolute favourite of mine, and can’t wait to get started! It’ll be hitting your screens later this year!”

