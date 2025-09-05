Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:43
Denzel Washington reveals fans have mispronounced his name for decades
Denzel Washington has revealed that fans have been getting his name wrong for decades.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (3 September), the award-winning actor said that people have been mispronouncing his name his whole life, with his mother first beginning the confusion.
Kimmel noted that there are currently four players in the NFL with the same name as him, stating “There weren’t that many before your first Oscar [award]. There was zero in 1987.”
The 57-year-old agreed and said: “This is how you know they named themselves after me, because my name is not pronounced Den-zelle, it’s Den-zill.”
He said that he and his father share the same name, and to avoid confusion, his mother told him that his name would now be pronounced “Den-zelle”.
Up next
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
05:15
The Truth About Jussie Smollett is madder than anyone expected
05:06
Matt and Emma Willis spill on their ‘mortifying’ proposal
03:47
Jason Momoa on stripping down for Chief of War
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22