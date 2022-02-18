Dick Van Dyke dances with wife Arlene Silver in music video

Legendary performer Dick Van Dyke dances with his wife Arlene Silver in a brand new Valentine’s Day music video.

The Mary Poppins actor shows he still has the moves at 96 as he celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary by performing a cover of the Richard Adler and Robert Allen song Everybody Loves a Lover.

Dick recently opened up to Parade about his marriage, saying: “She makes me happy. She’s very mature for her age, and I’m very immature for my age, so it’s just about right”.

