Dolly Parton confirms retirement from touring

Dolly Parton has announced that she is retiring from life on the road as she has "no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

During an interview with Pollstar magazine, the 76-year-old country music icon said that her 2016 tour, which supported an album release, was her last.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival," she said.

