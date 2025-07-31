Dragon’s Den: Adorable moment son joins father to pitch sensory-friendly T-shirt

A father-and-son duo faced Dragon's Den to pitch a sensory-friendly T-shirt.

Max Palfrey was 11 when he entered the lair as one of the youngest entrepreneurs to appear on the BBC series.

Joined by his father, Matt, the duo presented a product that was inspired by Max’s experiences as a neurodivergent person.

The Comfa fidget features built-in pop-fidget toys in its hem.

They are priced at £19.99 and are available in several colours. Both children's and adult sizes are available to buy.