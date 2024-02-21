Dune: Part Two set was ‘like a microwave’, says Austin Butler

Filming on Dune: Part Two’s set was “like a microwave”, Austin Butler has said.

The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor, 32, stars as Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of and heir to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).

Butler told Entertainment Weekly how difficult the temperatures were to work in during his first week of filming while wearing a bald cap.

“It was 110 degrees and so hot,” he said.

“It was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week.”