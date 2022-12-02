Elton John to end UK touring career with headline show at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John is set to end his UK touring career with a bang.

The music icon has been confirmed as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage for his last-ever British gig.

It will mark the end of what he has promised will be a “spectacular” farewell tour next summer.

In a statement announcing the show, he said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.

“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

