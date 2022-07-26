A former British Eurovision winner has backed Glasgow as the host city for the 2023 song contest.

The competition is traditionally hosted by the champions, but due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kyiv will be unable to do so next year.

Instead, runners-up Great Britain will stage Eurovision 2023, with several cities already expressing an interest.

Former winner Lulu, who won the song contest in 1969 with the song “Boom Bang-a-Bang”, believes it should be held in Glasgow.

They’re the most fabulous hosts, they’re absolutely music mad,” she said of the city.

