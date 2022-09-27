Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed

Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.

Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.

