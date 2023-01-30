Bond girl Eva Green arrives at court to give evidence in battle over collapsed film

Eva Green has arrived at the High Court to give evidence in a battle over a collapsed film project.

This footage shows the moment the actor appeared at Rolls Building in London for her High Court legal action over the payment.

Lantern Films is defending the case and bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she made “unreasonable demands”

They are also alleging that the 42-year-old undermined the film’s production.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.