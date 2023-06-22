The gates opened on day one of the Glastonbury music festival on Wednesday 21 June, where we had sun and rain as thousands of revellers descended on the Worthy Farm site.

This year’s festival in Pilton, Somerset, will see Arctic Monkeys, US rockers Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John headlining on the Pyramid Stage.

Much like Wednesday, the weather forecast for the weekend will be mixed, with hot, sunny spells and even more rain predicted.

Many revellers made the trip to Glastonbury on Wednesday, with traffic expected to peak ahead of the weekend.