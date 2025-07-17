Celebrity MasterChef former contestant Aasmah Mir claimed that John Torode showed “no emotion” when hearing Gregg Wallace make an offensive comment about a BBC colleague.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday (17 July), the radio presenter who took part in the show in 2017 said that it seemed as if Torode had “become used to” Wallace’s behaviour.

She said: “All I know is that Gregg Wallace used an incredibly inappropriate term and John Torode didn't do anything. There was no emotion.”

She said that whilst the blame is entirely Wallace’s for “putting him in that position”, she found it odd that there was no reaction from his co-star at all.