Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:48
The biggest moments from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘hit-and-run’ ski trial so far
Gwyneth Paltrow is currently in the midst of a lawsuit over an alleged skiing 'hit-and-run accident', which has seen her quizzed in court on what happened at the Utah slopes in February 2016.
James Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, insists he has lasting injuries and brain damage after Paltrow reportedly 'skied into him'.
However, the wellness expert insisted this wasn't the case when she took to the stand on Friday (24 March) to give her account, and is counter-suing for just $1.
The trial continues.
