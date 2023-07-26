An emotional Harry Styles fell to his knees as he closed out his “Love On Tour” shows in Italy.

Last weekend marked the final dates of his mammoth tour, which lasted nearly two years and saw the former One Direction star sell out venues across the US, UK and Europe.

Footage shared on social media on Saturday 22 July shows Styles falling to his knees as he thanks the crowd in Reggio Emilia.

He is visibly emotional as he blows kisses and waves to his fans before leaving the stage.