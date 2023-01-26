Succession season four trailer teases more family fighting

HBO has released the trailer for season four of Succession ahead of its return to screens in March.

The critically acclaimed series by Jesse Armstrong teases more family in-fighting as the Roys get back to business.

“We wanted to do something together,” daughter Shiv can be heard saying in the trailer, before adding: “This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.”

It picks up the plot from the sibling’s failed coup in the season finale of season three.

The series will return on 26 March.

