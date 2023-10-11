An emotional Vanessa Feltz says Holly Willoughby is “rocked to the core” by an alleged kidnap threat as she paid tribute to the This Morning presenter.

Vanessa, 61, was visibly emotional as she appeared on the ITV show on Wednesday and hailed Holly as a “Disney princess” who is “loveable and golden-hearted”.

She also said that it was “understandable” that Holly had stepped down as “family is everything” to her.

Holly shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced her decision to quit This Morning after 14 years of presenting the show.