Moment Holly Willoughby appears to swear live during Dancing on Ice

Watch the moment Holly Willoughby appears to swear live during an episode of Dancing on Ice.

The host was introducing Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi and her partner Sylvain Longchambon, when co-host Stephen Mulhern shouted “Boo!” in her face, which alarmed the television personality who jumped and seemed to say the word “f***”.

The incident happened on the latest episode of the ITV skating competition on Sunday, 28 January.

Willoughby apologised later in the episode and said: “I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out. I don’t think I did! But I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you might have heard, but I don’t think I did.