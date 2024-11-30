Tulisa left unimpressed as I’m a Celebrity’s Dean plays crumpet prank on campmates

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Dean McCullough played a prank on his campmates on Friday’s (29 November) episode, stealing two of the crumpets his fellow celebrities had bought with jungle dollars.

The Radio 1 DJ, 32, hid the treats under a cushion as Tulisa, Alan Halsall and Barry Mcguigan returned to camp.

McCullough was laughing, but the N-Dubz star was not impressed with the stunt and told her campmates: “Just know you’ve got smoke with me if you got done that because I’d never do that to anyone.”