Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 80-year-old Harrison Ford reprises iconic role

Harrison Ford is reprising his iconic role as Indiana Jones for the fifth time at the age of 80.

This trailer gives a first glimpse of what to expect from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford's fifth film in the franchise.

He first donned his brown fedora more than 40 years ago.

In the upcoming film, Indiana Jones is seen galloping through the New York subway system on horseback.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Boyd Holbrook are also starring.

It will hit cinemas on 30 June next year.

