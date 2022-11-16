First look: Chris Moyles showered with bugs in latest Bushtucker trial

Chris Moyles is due to be doused in cockroaches as he takes on another Bushtucker trial tonight, 16 November, on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In “Boiling Point”, the radio presenter, 48, enters a room with a boiler, for a trial in which he has to find the correct spanner to unscrew a star from a wall in an attempt to win meals for his campmates.

As he attempts to retrieve stars, Moyles has cockroaches dumped on him.

“Clearly he does not do any DIY around his own house,” presenter Ant McPartlin says.

