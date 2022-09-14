Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87, his family have announced.

The musician’s career spanned over six decades, with beginnings in the Ramsey Lewis Trio, making him one of the most successful jazz musicians in the United States.

Mr Lewis died in his sleep at home in Chicago on Monday, 12 September, his son Bobby Lewis said.

“He was just at peace...Most people say when they met dad that he was a class act. He was that way even through his last breath,” Bobby told the Associated Press.

