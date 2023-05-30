Watch: Paxman signs off University Challenge for final time after 29 years

Jeremy Paxman signed off from University Challenge for the final time on Monday, 29 May, after a 29-year stint as the programme's host.

The broadcaster, 73, has presented the BBC series since its revival in 1994.

He previously announced that he was stepping down a year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Amol Rajan will replace Paxman as host.

In his concluding remarks to his final-ever programme, Paxman thanked contestants and viewers of the show.

"University Challenge returns later in the year and I look forward to watching it with you," he said.

