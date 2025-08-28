Jessie J issues breast cancer update as procedure forces tour cancellation

Jessie J issued an update on cancer as she was forced to postpone and cancel her upcoming tour dates.

The singer, 37, first confirmed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2025.

Jessie had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery following her diagnosis.

In an update on Thursday, 28 August, the "Price Tag" musician announced that she has been forced to cancel and rearrange her upcoming shows as she needs to have a second surgery.

Though she said the procedure would be "nothing too serious," she revealed that it needs to be done by the end of the year, and her surgery date falls in the middle of her European tour in October.

Her European tour will be rearranged but her November US tour has been cancelled, and ticket holders will receive refunds.