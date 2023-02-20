JK Rowling says she ‘never set out to upset anyone’ in trailer for new podcast

JK Rowling said that she has “never set out to upset anyone” in a trailer for an upcoming podcast series about her.

The Witch Trials of JK Rowling is a seven-part series hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper due to be released on Tuesday, 21 February.

The author has faced accusations of transphobia over comments she has made about transgender people and gender.

According to a blurb, the podcast will include interviews “with Rowling’s supporters and critics”, including members of the LGBT+ community.

