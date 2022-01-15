Joe Rogan ignores Covid science while reading it out loud

Joe Rogan was corrected by his podcast guest after making an incorrect claim on the effects of the coronavirus vaccine on children and young people.

Australian news host Josh Szeps disputed Rogan's claim that there was an “adverse risk” of myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – among 12-17-year-olds who received the vaccine.

The feisty exchange led the pair to research the claim on air.

Reading a headline aloud, Rogan said: “Myocarditis more common after Covid-19 infection than vaccination.”

"You’re about eight times likelier to get myocarditis from getting Covid than from getting the vaccine," Szeps added.

