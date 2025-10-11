Julia Roberts admits she made Royal Box faux pas at Wimbledon

Julia Roberts admitted that she made a gaffe in the Wimbledon Royal Box with Benedict Cumberbatch last year.

Speaking to The Graham Norton Show on Friday (10 October), the Pretty Woman star said that she was gasping loudly, prompting the Sherlock actor to tell her off.

"Benedict pointed out to me that I gasp every time the ball is struck... He's like, Julia, really?" Roberts joked.

Wimbledon's Royal Box is a coveted seating area, in which people such as members of British and overseas royal families, heads of government, celebrities, tennis stars, commercial partners, and British armed forces are invited to sit by the Chair of the All England Club.