Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid and postpones Las Vegas tour date

Justin Bieber was forced to postpone Sunday’s Justice World Tour show in Las Vegas after testing positive for Covid-19.

It was reported on Saturday that the singer had contracted coronavirus, with one of his representatives confirming the diagnosis in a statement to US media

Bieber is said to be feeling fine and only has mild symptoms.

It is still unclear whether the rest of the tour dates will remain unchanged or be rescheduled over his Covid diagnosis.

