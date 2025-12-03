Kate Winslet issues powerful message on grief with new film 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet hopes her new film Goodbye June gives audiences the opportunity to have difficult conversations about loss and grief.

The Oscar-winning actor's directorial debut follows four siblings (Winslet, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Johnny Flynn) when their mother's (Dame Helen Mirren) takes an unexpected turn just before Christmas, forcing them to confront messy family dynamics in the face of possible loss.

"It is hard to talk about loss and grief, whether it's happened to you or not. It is something that ultimately does happen to us all. What I hope is that it opens up a conversation that people might otherwise struggle with," Winslet told The Independent.

Goodbye June is in select UK and US theatres from 12 December and on Netflix from 24 December.