Comedian Kyle Gordon films hilarious new clip with Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox

Friends Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have been keeping themselves entertained while they film a new comedy sketch with Kyle Gordon.

A preview of the clip begins with the comedian - who plays a "guy who doesn't realise he's talking to a celebrity," - hilariously asking Ed Sheeran "what line of work" he's in, to which the singer simply replies "music."

Later in the clip, Cox walks by them, immediately catching Gordon's attention because he's "a huge fan," to which he demands Sheeran to take a picture of them.