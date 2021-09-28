When Naughty Dog decided to cut out the Factions multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part 2, it was suggested that it would release Factions at a later date. Since then, zero official information on the project has been shared, like if it will be sold as its own game or as DLC. In a blog post addressed to the community, the studio describes it as an “ambitious project” and that they’ll share information on it once it’s ready. It is also still hiring for new staff to work on the multiplayer game.