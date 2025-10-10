Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed that she has discovered a handwritten note that the singer wrote to her before he died.

Posting on TikTok on Thursday (9 October), the 26-year-old said that she was going through an old bag whilst packing and found a sweet note from the former One Direction member, who died last October after falling off a balcony in Argentina.

The message read: “I hate why we don’t get to say bye so…. Bye. I love you Katelyn, have the best day. Lots of love, me,” he said, before signing off with his ‘angel number’, 444, which he used frequently.

Emotional, the influencer said she chooses to see the “light in signs rather than sadness”, and said the note made her “happy”.