Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear

Tom Hanks has said he "doesn't understand" the decision to not have Tim Allen voice Buzz in Lightyear.

Allen was replaced by Chris Evans for the Toy Story prequel.

When asked about how he feels about his Elvis film going head to head with Lightyear in cinemas, Hanks expressed his disappointment at not being able to "go head to head" with Allen.

"I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that", Hanks said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.