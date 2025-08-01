Rising star Luvcat sat down with The Independent at Montreux Jazz Festival, where she headlined the Spotlight Stage on the same day she announced her debut album, Vicious Delicious, due for release on 31 October 2025.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Luvcat spoke about the inspiration behind some of her biggest songs to date, including the dark themes of “He’s My Man” and the sultry “Dinner @ Brasserie Zedel”.

She also revealed how she was influenced by the on-screen romance of Gomez and Morticia from the cult classic, The Addams Family.

‘Vicious Delicious’ is out on 31 October 2025.