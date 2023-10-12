This is the moment Machine Gun Kelly confronts a man who rushes at him on stage during Forbes’s Under 30 Summit on Tuesday.

The rapper is in conversation with the magazine’s editor, when he is approached by a man from behind.

The startled singer can be seen jumping to his feet with his fists balled, warning: “My man, get the f*** away from me.”

The man then gestures with his hands up to suggest he doesn’t plan on harming Kelly.

Kelly asks: “Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

A security guard then runs on stage to pick the man up and take him away.