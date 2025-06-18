Watch the heartwarming moment Machine Gun Kelly plays the ukulele to his baby daughter whilst she giggles in delight.

Sharing the sweet interaction on Instagram on Wednesday (18 June), the rapper revealed the child’s name to be Saga Blade Fox-Baker. He also thanked his ex-partner Megan Fox for the “ultimate gift”.

The pair welcomed their first child together in March, with the musician writing on social media: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

Saga is Fox’s fourth child, already being a Mum to Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whilst Machine Gun Kelly has another daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.