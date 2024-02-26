Independent TV
Watch: The Mary Poppins scene which saw film’s age rating lifted from U to PG
This is the Mary Poppins scene which has reportedly seen the film raised from a U (Universal) to a PG (Parental Guidance) rating.
The British Board of Film Classification has rated the 1964 film, starring Julie Andrews as the magical nanny Mary Poppins, as a PG because of “discriminatory language” according to its website.
The discriminatory language revolves around the use of the Dutch term “Hottentots”, which is used in this scene by Admiral Bloom, played by Reginald Owen.
The term was originally used in the 17th century by white Europeans to describe the Khoikhoi, a nomadic indigenous population of South Africa, but is now regarded as racially offensive.
00:51