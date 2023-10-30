Matthew Perry says he was ‘only one’ who wanted to be in Friends writers room

Matthew Perry said he was the "only" Friends cast member who wanted to be in the show’s writers room in a resurfaced interview.

The BBC Radio 4 interview has reemerged following the news of the actor's death at the age of 54 on Saturday, 28 October.

Perry spoke to the BBC in 2016 about his love for writing as his West End play he wrote, The End of Longing, made its debut in London.

"It's not that I was allowed to, I was the only one who wanted to... [It was] just hanging out and pitching jokes, it was fun," Perry said.