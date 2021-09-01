Konami has announced that the online servers for Metal Gear Solid V will be shut down next year, but only for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game. This will also affect the Metal Gear Online spin-off which is bundled with the game. The server shutdown won’t take place until 31 May 2022, but MGS V’s purchasing system has already been disabled.

The main campaign will still be playable offline and it sounds like the online functions for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions will be left alone for the time being.