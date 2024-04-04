Michael Douglas on how late father helped him in new Franklin drama role

Michael Douglas has revealed how his late father Kirk Douglas helped him in his new acting role.

The Hollywood actor stars alongside Noah Jupe in the Apple TV+ series Franklin, a biographical drama about the United States founding father Benjamin Franklin.

Douglas, who stars as Franklin, said: “I was fortunate as a young man to see my father and how he handled the crowds, and all of that. But what hit me the most about this was how good the extras were. They put everyone to same.”

Franklin airs on Apple TV+ on 12 April.