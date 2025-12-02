Michael Palin shocks Hollywood actor with surprise appearance on live TV

Sir Michael Palin left an A-list superfan stunned when he made a surprise appearance on live TV.

Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (2 December) to discuss a new season of their show Fallout. During the chat, MacLachlan revealed his love for Monty Python, specifically stating that he is a “huge fan” of Sir Michael.

The 82-year-old then walked out behind MacLachlan, who turned around in delight and hugged the veteran actor.

“Thank you for the nice plug,” Sir Michael said, before joining the pair on the sofa.