My Mum, Your Dad star Roger has revealed his wife’s last request as he opened up on his struggles of appearing on the new ITV show, dubbed the “older Love Island”.

Roger, 58, and his daughter Jess, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning after My Mum, Your Dad premiered on Monday.

Viewers saw postman Roger reduce his date Caroline to tears when he revealed his wife died from cancer 18 months ago.

Talking to Lorraine, Roger revealed how his wife had told him to find love again should anything happen to her, as he revealed he struggled with the show at first.